Mansions for sale in Croatia

7 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
EXCEPTIONAL PROPOSAL! COMMERCIAL-YELOY OBJECT ON A BIG PARTICIPATION A three-story commerci…
€945,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fazana, Croatia
Mansion 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fazana, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
€1,95M
Mansion 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Mansion 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
€399,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Mansion 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 280 m²
€385,000
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL IN THE ELITE NEIGHBORHOOD OF SPLIT A beautiful villa for sale lo…
€3,10M
Mansion 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Mansion 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,30M
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Sibenik, Croatia
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale estate located in a quiet location in the vicinity of Sibenik. The house, with an a…
€950,000

