Houses for sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

18 properties total found
House in Stara Novalja, Croatia
House
Stara Novalja, Croatia
605 m²
€ 3,500,000
Apartment building, beach access, sea view, Stara Novalja, 605 m2Two apartment buildings wit…
3 room house in Prizna, Croatia
3 room house
Prizna, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 222 m²
€ 350,000
Prizna, detached house A detached house on 3 floors, 222 m2 (74m2 floor plan area of each f…
2 room house in Udbina, Croatia
2 room house
Udbina, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
House 95 m2 and plot 792 m2, Lika, Udbina The house with a net usable area of ​​95 m2 is loc…
9 room house in Lun, Croatia
9 room house
Lun, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 544 m² Number of floors 2
€ 469,900
Family house surrounded by olives and figs on the island of Pag! It consists of six decorate…
6 room house in Senj, Croatia
6 room house
Senj, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 303 m² Number of floors 2
€ 499,000
Family house with business premises, terrace, 302.74 m2, Senj In Senj, not far from the cent…
9 room house in Prizna, Croatia
9 room house
Prizna, Croatia
18 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Apartment building, direct access to the beach, garage, 632 m2, Prizna,In Prizna, 15 km from…
2 room house in Grad Senj, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Senj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 250,000
Stinica, Northern Velebit National Park   Beautiful house with a total area of ​​approx. 8…
4 room house in Vratarusa, Croatia
4 room house
Vratarusa, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
House 150m2 on a large plot of 1,000m2, Krivi Put near Senj The house with a net usable area…
House in Senj, Croatia
House
Senj, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 656 m²
Price on request
Senj, center, business building with floor plan area of 656 m2It is located in the M2 zone, …
6 room house in Gospic, Croatia
6 room house
Gospic, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 308 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
In the immediate vicinity of the center of Gospić there is a building with a restaurant on t…
9 room house in Josani, Croatia
9 room house
Josani, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Unfinished property with pool house and land 3,943 m2, Jošani, Udbina The unfinished house i…
House in Lun, Croatia
House
Lun, Croatia
100 m²
€ 240,000
Detached house is located in the northern part of the island of Pag in Lun. It consists of g…
House in Brlog, Croatia
House
Brlog, Croatia
210 m²
€ 70,000
Not far from Otočac (10 km) there is a two-storey house with a garage to which belongs 9,610…
Villa 5 room villa in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Novalja, Croatia
6 bath 200 m²
€ 1,050,000
  In Novalja, on the island of Pag, you can find this beautiful white stone gem that is a ma…
Villa 6 room villa in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Novalja, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 294 m²
€ 895,000
The island of Pag, Novalja   Exceptional villa with pool with a gross area of 294 m2 built…
9 room house in Novalja, Croatia
9 room house
Novalja, Croatia
29 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 2,200,000
Novalja, residential and business building of approx. 900 m2 on four floors on a plot of 4.0…
6 room house in Rudanovac, Croatia
6 room house
Rudanovac, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 206 m²
€ 440,000
Plitvice Lakes Detached apartment house of 206 m2 built in 2019 on a plot of 1000 m2. It co…
3 room house in Jablanac, Croatia
3 room house
Jablanac, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 232 m²
€ 730,000
Impressive and isolated house with swimming pool in Velebit Nature Park, 232 m2 It is incred…

