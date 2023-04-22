Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Rovinj
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

Rovinj
7
House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage in Rovinj, Croatia
Cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
4 800 m²
€ 288,000
ROVINJ 2 small houses with 4,800m2 of land – 400m to the dream beach ISTRIA – CROATIA &nb…
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Rovinj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
ROVINJ Historic Venetian villa in the center of Rovinj from 1929 Istria - Croatia In the c…
2 room house in Rovinj, Croatia
2 room house
Rovinj, Croatia
2 bath
€ 349,000
BALE – ROVINJ Detached house with large garden & sea view ISTRIA – CROATIA   In…
3 room cottage in Rovinj, Croatia
3 room cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
4 bath
€ 499,000
KANFANAR / ROVINJ Completely new house with pool and large garden Istria - Croatia  …
9 room house in Rovinj, Croatia
9 room house
Rovinj, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath 600 m²
Price on request
Rovinj Detached house with a total living area of ​​600 m2 on a plot of 370 m2 built in 199…
Villa 3 room villa in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
4 bath 240 m²
€ 730,000
Are you wondering where to buy a stunning luxury villa in Istra for an amazing price and goo…
Villa 2 room villa in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
3 bath 150 m²
€ 495,000
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …

Properties features in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir