Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Istria County
Grad Rovinj
Houses
Houses for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rovinj
7
House
Clear all
7 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
4 800 m²
€ 288,000
ROVINJ 2 small houses with 4,800m2 of land – 400m to the dream beach ISTRIA – CROATIA &nb…
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
ROVINJ Historic Venetian villa in the center of Rovinj from 1929 Istria - Croatia In the c…
2 room house
Rovinj, Croatia
2 bath
€ 349,000
BALE – ROVINJ Detached house with large garden & sea view ISTRIA – CROATIA In…
3 room cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
4 bath
€ 499,000
KANFANAR / ROVINJ Completely new house with pool and large garden Istria - Croatia …
9 room house
Rovinj, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
8 bath
600 m²
Price on request
Rovinj Detached house with a total living area of 600 m2 on a plot of 370 m2 built in 199…
Villa 3 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
4 bath
240 m²
€ 730,000
Are you wondering where to buy a stunning luxury villa in Istra for an amazing price and goo…
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
3 bath
150 m²
€ 495,000
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …
Properties features in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map