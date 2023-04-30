Croatia
Villas for sale in Grad Korcula, Croatia
10 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
The stone villa is built cascading and divided into four levels and four fully functional ap…
Villa 6 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
Villa 9 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
13 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
Villa 3 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
2 bath
130 m²
€ 1,250,000
With Croatia Real Estate agency you will find premium properties for affordable and attracti…
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
4 bath
367 m²
€ 1,850,000
Welcome to the island of Korčula, also known as the Emerald Island. Knows for its richness i…
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
3 bath
319 m²
€ 1,600,000
Looking for a property on the island of Korčula? Finding the property could be a hard hunt b…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
8 bath
450 m²
€ 1,900,000
Welcome to Croatia Real Estate, a leading real estate agency in Croatia! We as a team are pa…
