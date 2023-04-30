Croatia
Houses for sale in Grad Korcula, Croatia
30 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
The stone villa is built cascading and divided into four levels and four fully functional ap…
Villa 6 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
6 room house
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
House for sale with beautiful sea views. It is located in a great location on the island of …
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
31 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location on the south side of the island of…
7 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a guest house located on the first line from the sea, in a secure bay on the nor…
Villa 9 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
13 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
Villa 3 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
20 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Продается гостевой дом с фантастическим видом на море, расположенная в привлекательном месте…
8 room house
cara, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
330 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 510,000
House 1st row to the sea, Zavalatica, Čara, island of Korčula A spacious family house is loc…
4 room house
Pupnat, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 135,000
Korčula, Račišće, sale of a stone terraced house in the 1st row by the sea with a floor plan…
8 room house
cara, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
396 m²
€ 520,000
Korčula, south side, house in the first row by the sea with a floor area of 172m2 on a plot …
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
15 Number of rooms
15 bath
806 m²
€ 1,900,000
Korčula, two apartment houses fully equipped and in the function of tourism with 12 apartmen…
House
Korcula, Croatia
331 m²
€ 1,300,000
House with 5 apartments, 140 m from the sea, 331 m2, Korcula The house with a spacious yard …
House
cara, Croatia
200 m²
€ 199,000
House for renovation with panoramic views, Korcula, Zavalatica The house is located on a plo…
9 room house
Pupnat, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
231 m²
€ 540,000
Newly renovated house with sea view, 231 m2, Kneže, Korčula Spacious and attractive house …
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
2 bath
130 m²
€ 1,250,000
With Croatia Real Estate agency you will find premium properties for affordable and attracti…
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
4 bath
367 m²
€ 1,850,000
Welcome to the island of Korčula, also known as the Emerald Island. Knows for its richness i…
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
3 bath
319 m²
€ 1,600,000
Looking for a property on the island of Korčula? Finding the property could be a hard hunt b…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
8 bath
450 m²
€ 1,900,000
Welcome to Croatia Real Estate, a leading real estate agency in Croatia! We as a team are pa…
5 room house
Korcula, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 235,000
KORCULA, CENTER, duplex apartment in the center, near the Acy marina, located on the 2nd and…
4 room house
cara, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 99,000
Korcula - Cara. Detached house overlooking the open sea and the vineyards of Posip. The hou…
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 1,100,000
KORCULA, ZRNOVSKA BANJA, house in the first row with a living area of 280m2 on a plot of 900…
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
€ 400,000
Korcula, near Vela Luka, detached house in the second row from the sea, 30m from the sea, 1…
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 995,000
On the market for the first time a large stone house with a soul from centuries past! A rar…
House
Pupnat, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 150,000
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
3 room house
cara, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 60,000
Korcula, Cara, detached house with a floor area of 75m2 on two floors with a yard of 65m2. I…
8 room house
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
291 m²
€ 1,200,000
Korcula, house with a living area of 291m2 on a plot of 905m2 in the first row to the sea …
