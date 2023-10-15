UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Bulgaria
Sofia State
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Sofia State, Bulgaria
Apartment
570 properties total found
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
98 m²
6/8
€195,000
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
58 m²
2/5
€83,000
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
100 m²
2/4
€182,500
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
62 m²
4
€114,000
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
84 m²
3/8
€149,990
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
191 m²
7/9
€340,000
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
290 m²
9/10
€501,000
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
122 m²
3/9
€222,650
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
116 m²
2/9
€206,100
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
135 m²
4/9
€246,800
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
135 m²
2/9
€239,250
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
114 m²
3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near …
€159,600
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
67 m²
4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near pu…
€97,200
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
92 m²
5/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place…
€100,900
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
67 m²
4/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place n…
€86,400
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
56 m²
5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place n…
€73,000
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
69 m²
2/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near pu…
€96,600
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
108 m²
2/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near …
€149,800
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
75 m²
3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in. Vitosha after re…
€150,000
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
62 m²
4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communicati…
€99,700
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
81 m²
1/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communica…
€123,650
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
52 m²
6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communicati…
€75,200
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
79 m²
6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communica…
€114,550
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
62 m²
1/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communicati…
€96,000
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
74 m²
3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communica…
€115,700
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izgrev, Bulgaria
3
3
255 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale a penthouse with double garage and ideal parts of the land…
€495,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
3
3
489 m²
We present to you an exclusive property on two floors with a feeling of house at the foot of…
€860,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izgrev, Bulgaria
3
3
220 m²
Bestay Property present to you a three bedroom penthouse with breathtaking views on the 16th…
€650,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sofia, Bulgaria
1
1
54 m²
Bestay Property presents a one-bedroom apartment in a new luxury brick building facing Ekate…
€120,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
4
3
164 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale an apartment located very close to the “Boyana” cinema cen…
€390,000
Recommend
