Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Ulukauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 68,652
We will help to profitably sell YOUR real estate. LLC « Real Estate Agency « KUB » Special p…
Housein Biarozki, Belarus
House
Biarozki, Belarus
23 m²
€ 6,865
Housein Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 6,408
Sale of ST Berezka-1 summer house on a plot of 7.4 thousand. The perfect location of this pl…
Housein Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 m²
€ 3,661
Plot in ST & laquo; Metallurg-4 & raquo; ( 4 hundred ) with a small house 7m2 from Gomel 9km…

Properties features in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir