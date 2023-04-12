Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Belarus

villas
4
cottages
698
townhouses
41
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Minsk, Belarus
Villa 4 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
Продается красивая, недавно построенная двух этажная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в ок…
Villa 4 room villain Minsk, Belarus
Villa 4 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
Продается прекрасная, недавно построенная вилла расположенная в окрестностях Шибеника. Вилла…
Villa 5 room villain Minsk, Belarus
Villa 5 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 287 m² Number of floors 3
€ 538,460
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…

Regions with properties for sale

in Smalyavichy
in cerninski sielski Saviet
in Mazyr
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
in Jzufouski sielski Saviet
in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
in Vawkavysk
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
in Polatsk
in Nieharelski sielski Saviet
in Lahojski sielski Saviet
in Lasanski sielski Saviet
in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
in Bialarucki sielski Saviet
in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
in Maryina Horka
in Navapolatsk
in Salihorsk

Properties features in Belarus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir