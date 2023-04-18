Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Ulukauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 68,652
We will help to profitably sell YOUR real estate. LLC « Real Estate Agency « KUB » Special p…
Housein Biarozki, Belarus
House
Biarozki, Belarus
23 m²
€ 6,865
Housein Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 6,408
Sale of ST Berezka-1 summer house on a plot of 7.4 thousand. The perfect location of this pl…
Housein Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 m²
€ 3,661
Plot in ST & laquo; Metallurg-4 & raquo; ( 4 hundred ) with a small house 7m2 from Gomel 9km…

