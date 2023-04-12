Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Belarus

villas
4
cottages
698
townhouses
41
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Minsk, Belarus
Villa 5 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 287 m² Number of floors 3
€ 538,460
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…

Regions with properties for sale

in Kobryn
in Maladzyechna
in Slonim
in Zhodzina
in Vítebsk
in Telminski sielski Saviet
in Haranski sielski Saviet
in Smalyavichy
in cerninski sielski Saviet
in Mazyr
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
in Jzufouski sielski Saviet
in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
in Vawkavysk
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
in Polatsk
in Nieharelski sielski Saviet
in Lahojski sielski Saviet

Properties features in Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir