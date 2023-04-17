Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Pierasadski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 8,922
Residential building for sale in ST Patriot-Berezka!  Address: ST Patriot-Berezka ⁇ …
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 38,691
A solid house for sale without interior decoration near the city of Borisov in the village. …
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 15,021
Country garden house can be used as a residential. The house is new without use. Email there…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 22,759
Cozy, well-groomed cottage for sale in S / T Urozhay, 12 kilometers from the city of Borisov…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 6,828
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 7,283
For sale and nbsp; cozy country house in C / T & nbsp; Harvest. From g. Borisova 10 min by c…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 27,220

Properties features in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir