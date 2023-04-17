Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 8,922
Residential building for sale in ST Patriot-Berezka!  Address: ST Patriot-Berezka ⁇ …
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 38,691
A solid house for sale without interior decoration near the city of Borisov in the village. …
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 15,021
Country garden house can be used as a residential. The house is new without use. Email there…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 22,759
Cozy, well-groomed cottage for sale in S / T Urozhay, 12 kilometers from the city of Borisov…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 6,828
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 7,283
For sale and nbsp; cozy country house in C / T & nbsp; Harvest. From g. Borisova 10 min by c…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 27,220

