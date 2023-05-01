Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Karelichy District
  5. Mirski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
45 m²
€ 31,787
House in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 11,352
A solid house for sale in the village. Simakovo. Grodno region, Korelich district, 90 k…
Cottage in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 199,801
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
49 m²
€ 11,716
For sale & nbsp; beautiful wooden (shaven, car) house & nbsp; area 48.5 square meters.m on a…

