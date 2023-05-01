Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Karelichy District
  5. Mirski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
45 m²
€ 31,787
House in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 11,352
A solid house for sale in the village. Simakovo. Grodno region, Korelich district, 90 k…
Cottage in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 199,801
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
49 m²
€ 11,716
For sale & nbsp; beautiful wooden (shaven, car) house & nbsp; area 48.5 square meters.m on a…

