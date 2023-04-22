Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Losnicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 18,925
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 14,870
3 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 16,582
 Cozy two-room apartment in Borisov district! Address: d. Novosady, st. Mira, d. eleven…
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 17,393
3 bedroom apartment with an interesting layout in the center of the town.. There is an addit…
3 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 21,538
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,329
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 16,221
4 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
4 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 69 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,320
Spacious, bright, very cozy 4-room apartment in a brick warm house. The total area is indica…
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,672
Attention a new property on the real estate market!!!         …
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,178
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,637
2 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 18,024
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale in Novosada St., which is 12 km from Borisov. Excellent …
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
Price on request
Help selling your property! Write to us at a convenient messenger for you : Viber 概 Tel…

Properties features in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir