Realting.com
Belarus
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Belarus
penthouses
11
studios
3
1 BHK
45
2 BHK
48
3 BHK
23
4 BHK
9
Apartment
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 bath
50 m²
€ 160,000
This lovely 1-bedroom apartment is located on the top floor of a smaller house in Opatovo, T…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 145,000
Duplex for sale in p. Bechichi with sea views. The apartment is located on two floors, 1- li…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
16/18 Floor
€ 66,622
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
8/18 Floor
€ 126,030
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
Exactly how you dreamed, we are moving towards a new order in a changing and developing wor…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
11/40 Floor
€ 52,120
Modern residential building in Batumi, overlooking the sea and mountains one minute from the…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 61,000
!! 田 SALE STAGE KOTLOVAN !! Ľ ❌ This is a whale ❌ ❌ EREDEMLI / ARPACHBAHSHISH ✅ GENERAL PRO…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 445,172
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ve…
