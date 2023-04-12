Belarus
Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Belarus
penthouses
11
studios
3
1 BHK
45
2 BHK
48
3 BHK
23
4 BHK
9
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 145,000
Duplex for sale in p. Bechichi with sea views. The apartment is located on two floors, 1- li…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
16/18 Floor
€ 66,622
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
8/18 Floor
€ 126,030
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
Exactly how you dreamed, we are moving towards a new order in a changing and developing wor…
Room 2 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 371,003
new project in Antalya
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
50 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 140,000
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 445,172
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ve…
Regions with properties for sale
in Orsha
in Homel
in Baraulianski sielski Saviet
in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
in Mahilyow
in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
in Kalodishchy
in Baranavichy
in Sluck
in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
in Lida
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
in Fanipalski sielski Saviet
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
in Rakauski sielski Saviet
in Borovlyany
in Zabalocki sielski Saviet
in Matykalski sielski Saviet
Properties features in Belarus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
