Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Belarus

7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 145,000
Duplex for sale in p. Bechichi with sea views. The apartment is located on two floors, 1- li…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 66,622
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 126,030
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
Exactly how you dreamed, we are moving towards a new order in a changing and developing wor…
Room 2 bedroomsin Minsk, Belarus
Room 2 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 371,003
new project in Antalya
Penthousein Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
50 m² Number of floors 4
€ 140,000
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 445,172
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ve…

