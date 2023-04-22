Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

21 property total found
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 18,925
House in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 9,913
New property on the real estate market. For sale cottage in ST Garden ( Loshnitsky s / s ). …
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 14,870
3 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 16,582
 Cozy two-room apartment in Borisov district! Address: d. Novosady, st. Mira, d. eleven…
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
35 m²
€ 7,390
Residential building for sale in the loshnitsa. The house has heating, there is light, telep…
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 17,393
3 bedroom apartment with an interesting layout in the center of the town.. There is an addit…
House in Navasady, Belarus
House
Navasady, Belarus
85 m²
€ 18,655
House for sale in the village of Novosada. The house is located on the street. Station near …
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
€ 10,454
House for sale in a. g. Stagecoach.. The house is wooden with a block extension. On the hoz …
3 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 21,538
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,329
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 16,221
4 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
4 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 69 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,320
Spacious, bright, very cozy 4-room apartment in a brick warm house. The total area is indica…
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,672
Attention a new property on the real estate market!!!         …
House in Navasady, Belarus
House
Navasady, Belarus
37 m²
€ 5,407
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,178
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
38 m²
€ 16,221
Land for sale 25 acres with an appointment for the construction and maintenance of a residen…
House in Navasady, Belarus
House
Navasady, Belarus
140 m²
€ 15,320
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,637
2 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 18,024
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale in Novosada St., which is 12 km from Borisov. Excellent …
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
Price on request
Help selling your property! Write to us at a convenient messenger for you : Viber 概 Tel…
House in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 8,111
Sell the cottage, s/t. Fruodovy, Borisovsky district, Moscow, for example, 99 km from the МК…

Properties features in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

