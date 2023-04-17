Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Hozski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 28,677
— Location and infrastructure: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno region, etc. Forester.…
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 50,070
• Location and infrastructure: Grodno region, Grodno region, Gozhsky s / s, ST « Adpachynak …
5 room housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room house
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 164 m² Number of floors 2
€ 50,070
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 57,353
On sale a one-story building-start with an attic and a terrace, located near a pine relict f…
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 30,679
Residential building for sale in the village of Polnitsa, Gozhsky Village Council. The house…
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 26,401
For sale in the village of Tsidovichi ( Gozhsky s / s, ) on a land plot of 19 acres unfinish…
3 room housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 89 m² Number of floors 1
€ 26,401
For sale in the village of Tsidovichi ( Gozhsky s / s, ) on a land plot of 19 acres unfinish…

