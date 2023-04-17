Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 28,677
— Location and infrastructure: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno region, etc. Forester.…
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 50,070
• Location and infrastructure: Grodno region, Grodno region, Gozhsky s / s, ST « Adpachynak …
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 57,353
On sale a one-story building-start with an attic and a terrace, located near a pine relict f…
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 30,679
Residential building for sale in the village of Polnitsa, Gozhsky Village Council. The house…
Housein Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 26,401
For sale in the village of Tsidovichi ( Gozhsky s / s, ) on a land plot of 19 acres unfinish…
