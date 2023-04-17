Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Barysaw District
  Hlivinski sielski Saviet
  Houses

Houses for sale in Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Hara, Belarus
House
Hara, Belarus
32 m²
€ 22,427
House in d. Mountain with a large plot! Address: d. Gora, st. Gorskaya. ➜Life outside the ci…
Housein Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 4,053
For sale plot with wooden old house from the log house. Nobody lives in the house at the mom…
Housein Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 10,358
For sale is a summer cottage with an attic insulated floor in a country cooperative « Duby L…
Housein Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 56,744
Cozy house for sale in a beautiful place away from the bustle of the city! Near the mushroom…
Cottagein Hlivin, Belarus
Cottage
Hlivin, Belarus
159 m²
€ 122,495
Attention for sale a new comfortable cottage. A picturesque place for life and relaxation by…
Housein Hlivin, Belarus
House
Hlivin, Belarus
118 m²
€ 25,670
Housein carnievicy, Belarus
House
carnievicy, Belarus
99 m²
€ 6,215
Housein carnievicy, Belarus
House
carnievicy, Belarus
31 m²
€ 10,358
Housein Hlivin, Belarus
House
Hlivin, Belarus
77 m²
€ 40,441
Residential building in the town. Glivin 6 km from Borisov Address: d. & Nbsp; Glyvin, st. Y…
Housein Hlivin, Belarus
House
Hlivin, Belarus
72 m²
€ 72,056
A new and comfortable residential building is sold in the town of Glivin, 5 km from Borisov.…
Housein Hara, Belarus
House
Hara, Belarus
60 m²
€ 15,132
For sale is a summer cottage with a flat plot in a garden partnership & laquo; Plisa & raquo…
Housein Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 38,640
A modern country house for life in Osovo is sold, 30 km from Borisov Address: d. Osovo, st. …
Housein Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 98,987
Exclusive house in a picturesque place Address: d. Belino, st. Central ⁇ 知 About your fut…
Housein Hara, Belarus
House
Hara, Belarus
70 m²
€ 23,238
House for sale in the village of Gora, within the city. The house is large, logged strong, s…
Housein Zabasavicy, Belarus
House
Zabasavicy, Belarus
51 m²
€ 11,709
Attention !New property on the real estate market! House for sale Borisovsky district, Glivi…
Housein Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 m²
€ 23,418
Sell the house, the village of Coast, Borisovsky district, Moscow, for example, 111 km from …

Properties features in Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

