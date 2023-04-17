Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Barysaw District
Hlivinski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 properties total found
House
Hara, Belarus
32 m²
€ 22,427
House in d. Mountain with a large plot! Address: d. Gora, st. Gorskaya. ➜Life outside the ci…
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 4,053
For sale plot with wooden old house from the log house. Nobody lives in the house at the mom…
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 10,358
For sale is a summer cottage with an attic insulated floor in a country cooperative « Duby L…
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 56,744
Cozy house for sale in a beautiful place away from the bustle of the city! Near the mushroom…
Cottage
Hlivin, Belarus
159 m²
€ 122,495
Attention for sale a new comfortable cottage. A picturesque place for life and relaxation by…
House
Hlivin, Belarus
118 m²
€ 25,670
House
carnievicy, Belarus
99 m²
€ 6,215
House
carnievicy, Belarus
31 m²
€ 10,358
House
Hlivin, Belarus
77 m²
€ 40,441
Residential building in the town. Glivin 6 km from Borisov Address: d. & Nbsp; Glyvin, st. Y…
House
Hlivin, Belarus
72 m²
€ 72,056
A new and comfortable residential building is sold in the town of Glivin, 5 km from Borisov.…
House
Hara, Belarus
60 m²
€ 15,132
For sale is a summer cottage with a flat plot in a garden partnership & laquo; Plisa & raquo…
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 38,640
A modern country house for life in Osovo is sold, 30 km from Borisov Address: d. Osovo, st. …
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 98,987
Exclusive house in a picturesque place Address: d. Belino, st. Central ⁇ 知 About your fut…
House
Hara, Belarus
70 m²
€ 23,238
House for sale in the village of Gora, within the city. The house is large, logged strong, s…
House
Zabasavicy, Belarus
51 m²
€ 11,709
Attention !New property on the real estate market! House for sale Borisovsky district, Glivi…
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 m²
€ 23,418
Sell the house, the village of Coast, Borisovsky district, Moscow, for example, 111 km from …
