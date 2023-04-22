Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 14,870
House is standing outside the city, Often a lot is melting, But they think that luck, Who ha…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 28,387
In ST, a house with a land plot is sold 6 kilometers from Crystal. Strong two-story house ma…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 76,601
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
€ 22,530
For sale cottage in the style of a Russian manor house 10 km from Gomel, d. Kuta ( Chernihiv…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 40,553
Urgent sale of a house intended for year-round living. The house is located on the banks of …
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 18,925
For sale two-story brick house in ST & Laquo; Dorozhnik DST-2 & Raquo; ( Direction d.Chkalov…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 10,814
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 12,617
Selling a cottage, s / t. Mestprom-Sozh, Gomel district, Pukhovichskoye for example., 315 km…

