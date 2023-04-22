Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 14,870
House is standing outside the city, Often a lot is melting, But they think that luck, Who ha…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 28,387
In ST, a house with a land plot is sold 6 kilometers from Crystal. Strong two-story house ma…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 76,601
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
€ 22,530
For sale cottage in the style of a Russian manor house 10 km from Gomel, d. Kuta ( Chernihiv…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 40,553
Urgent sale of a house intended for year-round living. The house is located on the banks of …
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 18,925
For sale two-story brick house in ST & Laquo; Dorozhnik DST-2 & Raquo; ( Direction d.Chkalov…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 10,814
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 12,617
Selling a cottage, s / t. Mestprom-Sozh, Gomel district, Pukhovichskoye for example., 315 km…

