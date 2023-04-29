Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Babovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,930
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 17,974
House for sale in a suburb of Gomel in the village of Uza. It is within walking distance of …
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,930
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House in Babovicy, Belarus
House
Babovicy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 20,221
New wooden log house of about 80 sq.m. and a log cabin, all under the roof of metal tiles. T…

Properties features in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir