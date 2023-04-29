Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Babovicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,930
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
1 room apartment in Babovicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Babovicy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,886
Welcome to this cozy and bright 1-room apartment on the second floor of a two-story brick ho…
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 17,974
House for sale in a suburb of Gomel in the village of Uza. It is within walking distance of …
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,930
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
2 room apartment in Babovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babovicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 16,177
House in Babovicy, Belarus
House
Babovicy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 20,221
New wooden log house of about 80 sq.m. and a log cabin, all under the roof of metal tiles. T…

Properties features in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir