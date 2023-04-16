Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Voziera, Belarus
House
Voziera, Belarus
61 m²
€ 26,931
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
151 m²
€ 58,545
For sale 2-storey house in the village. Sorokovshchina of the Uzden district, 26 km from Min…
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 54,042
Cottagein Voziera, Belarus
Cottage
Voziera, Belarus
280 m²
€ 112,587
Housein Karaliova, Belarus
House
Karaliova, Belarus
120 m²
€ 38,280
House for sale in the suburbs of Minsk, in a cottage building d. Queen. Minsk region, Uzden …
Housein Voziera, Belarus
House
Voziera, Belarus
84 m²
€ 62,599
A wonderful, compact house in the suburbs of Minsk is offered! Ozero Agrogorodok is located …
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
151 m²
€ 61,247
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 15,312
Small country house for sale / delivery. There is a residence permit. Prefabricated house -,…
Housein Karaliova, Belarus
House
Karaliova, Belarus
145 m²
€ 23,868
Incomplete canned building in the village & nbsp; Korolevo (26 km from MKAD), a cottage area…
Housein Voziera, Belarus
House
Voziera, Belarus
64 m²
€ 16,122
House for sale for reconstruction! The house is in a picturesque place, 23 km from MKAD in t…
Housein Voziera, Belarus
House
Voziera, Belarus
65 m²
€ 26,120
Housein Voziera, Belarus
House
Voziera, Belarus
121 m²
€ 65,751
For sale a country residential building built of environmentally friendly materials. The hou…
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 51,340
Housein Voziera, Belarus
House
Voziera, Belarus
162 m²
€ 26,931
Sell the house, ag. Lake, Uzdenskiy r-n, Slutskoy for example, 25 km from MKAD level 2, w…
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
248 m²
€ 76,559
I will sell the house, the village of Sorokovschina, Uzdensky district, Slutsk, for example,…

