Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Uzda District
Azierski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Voziera, Belarus
61 m²
€ 26,931
2 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 32,172
Cozy one-bedroom apartment with repair 24 km from Minsk on Slutskoye highway ( P23 ) All the…
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
151 m²
€ 58,545
For sale 2-storey house in the village. Sorokovshchina of the Uzden district, 26 km from Min…
3 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 42,333
In the village of Korolevo, on the street. School, d.2 of the Uzden district, 28 km from MKA…
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 54,042
Cottage
Voziera, Belarus
280 m²
€ 112,587
3 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,585
For sale spacious apartment with repair in the village of Korolevo, st. Parkovaya, 2. Uzden …
3 room apartment
Voziera, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 32,335
A cozy apartment is offered in the suburbs of Minsk! The Ozero Agrogorodok is located …
House
Karaliova, Belarus
120 m²
€ 38,280
House for sale in the suburbs of Minsk, in a cottage building d. Queen. Minsk region, Uzden …
5 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
145 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 23,868
An incomplete can building in the village of Korolevo ( 26 km from MKAD ), a cottage area on…
House
Voziera, Belarus
84 m²
€ 62,599
A wonderful, compact house in the suburbs of Minsk is offered! Ozero Agrogorodok is located …
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
151 m²
€ 61,247
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 15,312
Small country house for sale / delivery. There is a residence permit. Prefabricated house -,…
House
Karaliova, Belarus
145 m²
€ 23,868
Incomplete canned building in the village & nbsp; Korolevo (26 km from MKAD), a cottage area…
House
Voziera, Belarus
64 m²
€ 16,122
House for sale for reconstruction! The house is in a picturesque place, 23 km from MKAD in t…
House
Voziera, Belarus
65 m²
€ 26,120
House
Voziera, Belarus
121 m²
€ 65,751
For sale a country residential building built of environmentally friendly materials. The hou…
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 51,340
House
Voziera, Belarus
162 m²
€ 26,931
Sell the house, ag. Lake, Uzdenskiy r-n, Slutskoy for example, 25 km from MKAD level 2, w…
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
248 m²
€ 76,559
I will sell the house, the village of Sorokovschina, Uzdensky district, Slutsk, for example,…
Properties features in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map