Houses with garage for sale in Santarém, Portugal

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Alpiarca, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Alpiarca, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
The property presents itself as a contemporary home with modern lines, designed with particu…
$644,430
