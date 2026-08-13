Apartments for sale in Palmela, Portugal

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Apartments in Palmela, Portugal

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3 bedroom apartment in Palmela, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Palmela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
$363,166
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