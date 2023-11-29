Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Olhao, Portugal

Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Area 295 m²
Villa with sea view, 7 rooms e 3 rooms for agriculture. The property has a borehole
€650,000
Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
€490,000
