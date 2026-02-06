Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Oeiras, Portugal

Excellent apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen and garage for two cars. in Barcarena, Portugal
Excellent apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen and garage for two cars.
Barcarena, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
Back to the market this top end apartment located in the Oeiras Golf Residence development, …
$2,316
per month
