Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Oeiras
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
13
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom apartment with an area of 129 square meters, an open area of 42 square meters. m, …
$843,742
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, an area of 230.90 m2, a terrace and balconies…
$787,115
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go