Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Obidos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Obidos, Portugal

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Obidos, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
$795,261
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go