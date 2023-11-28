Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal

penthouses
4
2 BHK
10
4 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just a 7-minute walk …
€425,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
This spacious 4-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just 7 minutes' walk …
€1,000,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, located near the city center, with excellent access to pu…
€199,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Leça da Palmeira.View of the Atlantic Ocean, high-quality const…
€249,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 square meters, a balcony of 26 square met…
€465,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in the new building in Matosinjush, 2 minutes from the sea and access …
€555,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
New 2-bedroom apartment a few meters from the river, located in a quiet, residential area in…
€500,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
€242,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
€350,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with appliances, with city view in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with appliances, with city view
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 50 sq.m., overlooking the city, in the new complex in &…
€412,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 92 m2 with & nbsp; terrace of 9.70 m2 50 meters from th…
€450,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 173 m²
New cult building in Matosinjush. & Nbsp; This will be a new symbolic building in the histor…
€440,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
New cult building in Matosinjush. & Nbsp; This will be a new symbolic building in the histor…
€270,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms on the first line by the ocean & nbsp; in Matosinhos Sul. T…
€600,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
€679,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
€1,25M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
€1,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
€799,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir