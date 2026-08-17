Villas for sale in Lourinha, Portugal

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Villas in Lourinha, Portugal

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
$717,976
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the   condominium with a communa…
$613,753
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