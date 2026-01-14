Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Lisbon, Portugal

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Three-bedroom apartment with balcony, located on Rua Conde Redondo, Lisbon. in Lisbon, Portugal
Three-bedroom apartment with balcony, located on Rua Conde Redondo, Lisbon.
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
Set in a traditional Lisbon building, this apartment stands out for its generous proportions…
$2,858
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Blackoak
Languages
English, Portugues
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go