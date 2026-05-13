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Terraced Studios for Sale in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

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Carvoeiro
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Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$411,827
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Properties features in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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