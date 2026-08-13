Apartments for sale in Gondomar, Portugal

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Apartments in Gondomar, Portugal

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2 bedroom apartment in Gondomar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Gondomar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the new Riviera River complex in the Porto Gondomar a…
$285,921
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Properties features in Gondomar, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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