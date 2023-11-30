Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Estrela
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Estrela, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
€2,43M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
€2,44M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with terrace in a closed condominium of 9 villas. The condominium is loc…
€1,10M
Leave a request

Properties features in Estrela, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir