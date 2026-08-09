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Townhouses in Castro Marim, Portugal

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers   a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year for t…
$866,925
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