Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Camara de Lobos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Camara de Lobos, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
$618,158
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Camara de Lobos, Portugal

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go