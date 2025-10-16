Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Camara de Lobos, Portugal

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
$615,369
3 bedroom house in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
Property Description:  Property with excellent quality of finishes, located in a closed d…
$620,568
