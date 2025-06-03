Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Boliqueime, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
This superb 1 bedroom apartment is part of a new residential complex in the Estrela/Lapa are…
$644,116
Apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
Apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 330 m²
350 Residential complex in Lisbon, whose base area is 88 m2, on a plot of 93 m2, consists of…
$2,37M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium   Villa Maria Pia Bu…
$743,797
2 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
This fantastic development will be born in Quinta do Conventinho in Loures. Surrounded by g…
$307,483
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
Located in Silves, one of Portugal's most medieval cities, full of history and charm, the   …
$629,367
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of block E in a gated residential comple…
$946,224
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Residential house with original Lisbon architecture, located near Liberdade Avenue. Built in…
$771,229
Apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
Apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 406 m²
This wonderful complex is located a few steps from the beautiful beaches of Oeiras, which pr…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Carcavelos, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Carcavelos, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Luxury 4-bedroom flat in an exceptionally well-located condominium in Carcavelos, on the Cas…
$1,56M
3 bedroom apartment in Beato, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Beato, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 4
This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of Block C of a gated condominium next …
$1,29M
2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
$581,154
3 bedroom apartment in Barcarena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/4
2 parking spaces
Price on request
