Apartments for sale in Barreiro, Portugal

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Apartments in Barreiro, Portugal

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$328,579
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Properties features in Barreiro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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