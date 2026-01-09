Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Arouca
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Arouca, Portugal

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 958 m² in Mansores, Portugal
Hotel 1 958 m²
Mansores, Portugal
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 958 m²
Rural hotel, 1,958 sqm (total construction gross area), in a property with about 25,000 sqm,…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 958 m² in Mansores, Portugal
Hotel 1 958 m²
Mansores, Portugal
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 958 m²
Rural hotel, 1,958 sqm (total construction gross area), in a property with about 25,000 sqm,…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go