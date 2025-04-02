Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zielonka, Poland

6 room house in Zielonka, Poland
6 room house
Zielonka, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious 6-room house in Warsaw, 160 m² on a plot of 917 m², is for sale. The layout inclu…
$488,069
4 bedroom house in Zielonka, Poland
4 bedroom house
Zielonka, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique estate of intimate houses in Marki, situated in the buffer zone of the forest with …
$204,174
