Residential properties for sale in Zdunska Wola, Poland

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Zdunska Wola, Poland
3 room apartment
Zdunska Wola, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
For sale spacious apartment – ul. Stefana Jaracz 23, Łódź
$92,779
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Zdunska Wola, Poland
2 room apartment
Zdunska Wola, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in an excellent location, ideal for those looking for opportu…
$76,452
