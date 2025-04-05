Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wejherowo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Wejherowo, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Wejherowo, Poland
Highlight Hot offer
2 bedroom apartment
Wejherowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
For Sale: 142 m² Apartment in a historic Villa A spacious 142 m² apartment located in a h…
$328,790
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes