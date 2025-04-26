Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Toruń County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Toruń County, Poland

gmina Lubicz
5
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
:: Brief: Sunny, ecological house with full equipment, beautiful garden overlooking greenery…
$5,162
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
BRIEF: Mokotow. Surrounded by greenery modern house (extreme segment ) with an area of 146m2…
$4,517
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
4 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
4 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
New detached house - ideal for family or business. Location: Warsaw Ursynów Jeziorki Połudn…
$3,097
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
4 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
4 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
300 M2 | HIGH STANDARD OF FINISHING | GARDEN FOR RESIDENTS | INTIMATE BUILDING | SWIMMING PO…
$12,905
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
6 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
6 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Beautiful, climatic, comfortable house | 400 m2 - 6 bedrooms | 650 m2 plot | close to Plac V…
$6,427
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go